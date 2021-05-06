Hyundai Motor to recall 390,000 units including Santa Fe in North America; “Possibility of engine fire”

SEOUL [SOUTH KOREA]: Hyundai Motor recalled 390,000 vehicles from the US and Canada due to the possibility of an engine fire.

On Tuesday (local time), CBS News reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) made such a notice.

203,000 Santa Fe sports SUVs from 2013 to 2015, Elantra from 2019 to 2020, and 187,000 Kona and Veloster from 2019 to 2021 were included in the recall.

If oil leaks to the anti-lock braking system (ABS) computer and causes short-circuit, it could result in fire. There were 18 fires in the United States due to this problem, but there were no injuries.

Inadequate heat treatment of piston rings was also pointed out as a cause of the fire. Five fires occurred due to this problem without injuries. (AGENCY)