India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000

NEW DELHI:India registered 13,083 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the national tally to 10,733,131, the Ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Saturday morning. The country’s latest daily count of cases, according to the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was from 756,329 samples tested for Covid-19 on Friday.

Significantly, India’s total recoveries from the disease, as well as active cases, crossed 10.4 million and slumped below 170,000, respectively, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed. According to the latest numbers, 14,808 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, while in the same period, active cases dipped by 1,862, taking their respective tallies to 10,409,160 and 169,824 respectively. The number of Covid-19 related fatalities, meanwhile, spiked to 154,147 with 137 more people succumbing to the infection. The national recovery rate currently stands at 96.96%. Active cases comprise 1.60% of the national tally while deaths comprise 1.44%.

Total 195,837,408 samples have been tested till now for Covid-19, the ICMR data further shows. India is currently conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, inoculating healthcare workers in the first phase, of whom 3,500,027 have received shots thus far, as per the latest data from the health ministry. 30 million healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, receiving shots of Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin.

India is the fastest to 1 million, 2 million and 3 million vaccination marks, as per the health ministry. The country has the second-highest caseload of Covid-19 in the world, behind that of the United States of America, and ahead of Brazil’s. In terms of fatalities, India is fourth globally, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico. (AGENCY)