Indian-origin man in Singapore sentenced to jail for phishing intimate images of women

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin man, employed in the Singapore Air Force, was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 months in jail for phishing women’s social media login details to get their intimate images.

K Eshwaran, 26, pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Computer Misuse Act. Another 21 charges were considered for sentencing, Channel News Asia reported.

From 2019 to 2023, he sent phishing links to 22 victims to get login credentials for their social media, cloud server and email accounts. (Agencies)