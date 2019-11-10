Indian economy currently facing challenges, says Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled a book on global finance, and said it suggests solution for challenges that the world and Indian economy is currently facing.

Launching the book titled ‘The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cure’, she said it will help “understand the current economic situation facing both the world and Indian economy”.

The book is co-authored by V Anantha Nageswaran and Gulzar Natarajan. Nageswaran is dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University. Natarajan is senior managing director at Global Innovation Fund.

“As a textbook, I am sure it will become very popular and more importantly, this will be a book that is very relevant to those of us, sitting on the policy making table. Secondly, its relevance and the timing of the launch of the book in India. We are currently facing a challenging time,” the Minister said (AGENCIES)