Big B posts pic from bed, says ‘cracks, breaks’ need healing

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of him resting on a bed and said “cracks and breaks” he’s facing need to heal before he starts shooting.

The 77-year-old actor posted on his blog a picture of him watching a soccer match, writing he was “lying around” in his spare time, “skipping time to go by in rapid form”.

“And reminiscing the work front by the day after when there shall be the chair and the computer ji and the audience (referring his show ‘KBC’).

"But first the left overs of incidents from the times of 'Don' and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement….At times of this it may be of interest too…to the body , but not the mind. So one listens to the body…and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say…'did we not tell you this to slow down…' Slow down? Thats what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track ….so…what (sic)," he added.