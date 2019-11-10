J-K police chief, Army commander discuss security situation

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir’s police chief Dilbag Singh met Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in Udhampur on Sunday and discussed the overall security situation in the Union Territory following the Ayodhya verdict, officials said.

The Director General of Police was accompanied by Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfikar Hassan to the meeting, a police spokesman said.

“Overall security situation of the UT was discussed in the light of the Ayodhaya judgement (during the meeting),” he said. (AGENCIES)