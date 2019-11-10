India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs, win T20 series 2-1

NAGPUR: India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20 International to pocket the series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

India: 174 for 5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 62, KL Rahul 52; Soumya Sarkar 2/29, Shafiul Islam 2/32).

Bangladesh: 144 all out in 19.2 overs (Mohammad Naim 81; Deepak Chahar 6/7, Shivam Dube 3/30). (AGENCIES)