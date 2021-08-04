Indian daughters make the country proud

Be it in the area of academics of any branch or the area of sports of international stature and standard or any area of art, literature, heroism et-al, Indian daughters are, day in and day out, making the country proud. The “habitual ” medal winner P V Sindhu has made it yet again in Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze for India . She got a place in sports history reserved for her for bagging a second successive medal. She beat her Chinese opponent in the women’s singles thus becoming the only second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals. Earlier, she had won a silver at the Rio Games. However, while Sindhu felt happy as she had all along been working very hard, ”a lot of emotions were going through me” for ”should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I could not play in the final ” , were the words of the great Indian badminton sportswoman signifying her ambition to do much better in the near future – a matter of guts and glory all. Not only this, Indian women’s hockey team scripted history on August 2 by defeating three times champions Australia by a solitary goal thus qualifying for a semi final berth and that also for the first time.