Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu, Aug 25: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine situated in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, it was announced on Wednesday.

“The cricketer along with his friend this morning reached Katra,” an official said.

He said that after a short stay in a hotel, Mr Dhawan left for the cave shrine to pay obeisance.

Earlier on Monday, Olympian Ravi Dahiya visited the cave shrine and later interacted with media in Jammu. (Agencies)