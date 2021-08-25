Must Check These 3 Best Inverters in India To Stay Prepared For Power Outages

Even the tiniest interruption in our power supply can lead to major problems. Whether it be an important virtual meeting, a job interview, college lectures, an important match or even a simple family meal, we want an uninterrupted supply of electricity to carry out our everyday tasks smoothly. Power failures, blackouts or load shedding, on the other hand, are uncontrollable, and they may happen at any moment. With the high prevalence of power outages, living without an inverter may become increasingly difficult over time.

The good news is that you will find numerous powerful, efficient inverters, and all at reasonable costs. These inverters are priced to meet any budget without sacrificing functionality or backup duration. Here are three of the best inverters in India that can help you stay prepared for power outages.

Luminous iCruze 4500 4KVA 3200W Pure Sine Wave Super Inverter (Dark Blue)

iCruze by Luminous is amongst the best inverters available in the market. This system comprises a smart inverter equipped with Wi-fi and GSM connectivity and luminous data dongles for live monitoring of the battery. The dashboard lets you monitor your energy flow and buy back from the grid before incurring a hefty fine.

iCruze is an outdoor rated pure sine wave power system that ensures maximum safety for our home appliances by protecting them from distortions in voltage interferences caused by other devices such as TVs and microwaves.

2. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter (Blue)

Another one of the best inverters – Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverters by Luminous come backed with features that make it perfect for use in areas with very frequent power cuts. This system can operate at low input voltages, charge batteries more quickly and support all battery types. In addition, this home inverter also has safety features to prevent unsafe operations. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

If you are looking for the best inverter to power your refrigerator, air conditioners, lights and more – you can opt for this inverter. Using ABCC technology for faster battery charging, the Eco Volt Neo inverter also features an LCD that gives you easy control over its settings. You can also find battery indicators on the device’s menu by simply pressing the ‘Battery’ hotkey. Moreover, the inverter also comes with an eco-mode that helps you reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.

3. Eco Watt Ne0 850

The Eco Watt Neo 850 is yet another one of the best inverters for those on a budget. This inverter features sophisticated PCB programming, microprocessors, and FSW transformer, making this one of the smartest choices to invest in. Furthermore, these inverters use less energy and can handle a large amount of power load.

So there you have it – the top three recommendations for the best inverters that are available in the market. Now, you can explore your options, check for warranty, features and functions to pick an inverter system that aligns with your distinctive requirements the best.

While you are at it, make sure you look for options from reputable and trusted providers such as Luminous. They are a leading provider offering inverter batteries for homes, and serves over 11 million households in the country. They are known for providing feature-rich inverters delivering optimum performance, and all at affordable costs. If you want to find the best inverters from Luminous, you can head on to their site and explore comprehensive inverter solutions with ease. Then, based on your requirements and affordability, you can choose the ideal type of inverter for your home.