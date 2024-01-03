Indian community activist in US welcomes move allowing diaspora members to contribute to Ram Mandir

NEW YORK, Jan 3: As preparations are underway for the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a prominent Indian community activist here has welcomed measures allowing diaspora members to contribute to the development of the temple.

Social activist Prem Bhandari had earlier appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow members of the Indian diaspora across the world to contribute to the development of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Asserting that there are over 3.5 crore Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin around the world, he said that many of them would like to contribute to the development of the temple.

Provisions have now been made on the website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra for holders of the Indian as well as Non-Indian Passport to make donations and contributions.

The website notes that the Trust has obtained registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010, and “devotees holding Non-Indian Passport can now voluntarily contribute towards the objectives of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.”

Bhandari, who founded the ‘Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir’ organisation, welcomed this step and urged members of the 3.5 crore-strong Indian diaspora across the globe to contribute to the Trust.

“We thank Prime Minister Modi and are grateful to him for making us part of this historic event. Sitting thousands of miles away from Ayodhya, we feel connected to the temple,” Bhandari said.

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha (installation of the deity) ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Bhandari said it will be a “historic opportunity” and Indian devotees from around the world will now be able to contribute any amount they deem fit for this special occasion that has come after 550 years.

He added that he, along with the Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir organisation, has started reaching out to Indian diaspora members globally from the New Year and is providing them with the link to send their voluntary donations directly to the temple.

Bhandari said that the prime minister thinks not just about the 140 crore Indians living in the county but also about the sentiments of the 3.5 crore diaspora living across the globe by allowing its members to contribute to the Ram Mandir.

“January 22 will be a historic day. We are so fortunate that we are seeing the inauguration of Ram Mandir in our lifetime. It is a dream come true,” Bhandari said, adding that this day would not have been possible without the contributions of so many people and the “visionary leadership” of the prime minister.

“We feel as if Lord Ram is returning to Ayodhya on January 22 after vanvas. Such is the atmosphere and happiness there. Ayodhya will be the global capital of Hinduism soon,” he said.

The Ram Mandir will be consecrated on January 22, where Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the grand “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony. (PTI)