India will reply to war-hungry Pakistan: Athawale

BENGALURU: Strongly urging the Pakistan to vacate the Pak-Occupied-Kashmir (POK), Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale said that India will teach a bitter lesson if Pakistan tries to wage a war.
Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, the Union Minister said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should quit the POK region, which is part and parcel of India. (AGENCIES)
