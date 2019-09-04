India will reply to war-hungry Pakistan: Athawale

By
Daily Excelsior
-

BENGALURU: Strongly urging the Pakistan to vacate the Pak-Occupied-Kashmir (POK), Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale said that India will teach a bitter lesson if Pakistan tries to wage a war.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, the Union Minister said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should quit the POK region, which is part and parcel of India. (AGENCIES)

 

