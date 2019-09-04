Pradhan meets P V Sindhu, suggests her to lend voice for national missions

NEW DELHI: Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met newly-crowned world badminton champion P V Sindhu and suggested her to lend voice to national missions and campaigns, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Pradhan met Sindhu and her father P V Ramana here on Wednesday, the Steel Ministry said in a statement.

Calling her a youth icon capable of driving social change, Pradhan suggested her to lend voice to national missions and campaigns, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and to raise awareness against single-use plastic, the statement said.

The Minister congratulated and felicitated her for winning gold at BWF World Championship. (AGENCIES)