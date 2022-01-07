India under Modi leading 21st century Digital revolution: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

HYDERABAD, Jan 7 : India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the 21st century Digital revolution.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh while delivering the inaugural address at the two-day 24th National Conference on e-Governance.

The Minister said, India has emerged as a data powerhouse in the world and it is taking all steps under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for data protection through legislative and other measures.

Dwelling on the Conference theme “India’s Techade – Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Digital India has helped ease access to services for millions of people, particularly the poor and needy in the country. He said, whether it’s issuance of Aadhar card, driving licence, birth certificate or payment of electricity bill, water bill, or income tax return, these can now be processed via Digital India platform faster & easily and even in villages, these things are being done through Common Service Centres.

K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries, Information Technology Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana, V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India, Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana , Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Telangana and senior officials from the DARPG and State Government took part in the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that several successful initiatives have been brought about by Governments in making services faceless, paperless and cashless through electronic service delivery and subsidy disbursement using Aadhar enabled DBT, PDS, MGNREGA, LPG and Pensions are well recognized success stories. The Minister recognized 26 successful initiatives in the areas of excellence in e-Governance and underlined that it is also important to establish benchmarks and undertake independent assessments as we move forward in improving Digital Governance models.

The Conference was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the State Government of Telangana.