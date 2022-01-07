Terror on last legs in Kashmir, people fed up with violence: LG

‘Vested interests giving negative perception to world’

*Change in Land Laws was must to boost investments

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that terrorism is on its last legs in Kashmir, people of the Valley were also fed up with violence, they want development like other parts of the world and public support for extremism is ending.

He stated this in an interview to Gulf News during his four-day visit to Dubai in which the Jammu and Kashmir Government signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with top business houses of Dubai for investments in the Union Territory.

To a question that conflict in Kashmir could be a bottleneck in attracting foreign investments, Sinha said going by the data, you will find that terrorism in on its last legs in the Valley.

“Things on ground are not bad as is being propagated by certain vested interests. There are people who want to keep it like that and they are doing this to give negative perception to the world,” he added.

Importantly, the Lieutenant Governor said, people of Kashmir are fed up with violence and want development to take place in the Valley like other parts of the world.

“Public support for extremism is ending in Kashmir,” he asserted.

On change of Land Laws in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said this has been done with a lot of thought and full responsibility.

“If we don’t give land to industries, where they will set up their units as they can’t operate in air,” he said, adding none other than the industries have purchased the land.

Pointing out that earlier even to set up an orchard permission of the Revenue Minister was required, he said such laws have been changed. Earlier, the small farmers were not allowed to go for high density plantation and “we scrapped these laws for benefit of small farmers and common man of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Without naming politicians who have opposed changes in Land Laws, Sinha said these are the same people who live in places like London and Dubai and send their kids for studies abroad. However, they want to deprive common man of Jammu and Kashmir from the benefits of change in Land Laws.

“During last seven decades, investments into Jammu and Kashmir were limited to Rs 15,000 crore only,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

It may be mentioned here that Jammu and Kashmir has already received investment proposals worth Rs 45,000 crore after announcement of new Industrial Development scheme. The MoUs signed in Dubai with top business groups are in addition to this. Besides, the Union Territory has received investment proposals to the tune of Rs 18,300 crore in real estate.

Listing the benefits for industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said the new Industrial Policy is 100 percent better than the neighbouring States as J&K offers several benefits like cheapest electricity and best raw material.

“Industrialists from around the country are getting attracted to the new scheme. People from many countries have shown interest for investing in Jammu and Kashmir. Beauty of the place has made the UT two-in-one destination—investment and holiday making,” he asserted.

Sinha also referred to development of infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. The long pending railway line connecting Kashmir with rest of the country will also be completed shortly. Jammu and Srinagar airports are being modernized, he said.

He said the links between Jammu and Kashmir and UAE are getting firm with a direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited United Arab Emirates thrice. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force also visited India as the chief guest of Republic Day parade 2017. I am confident that investments from the UAE will increase manifold in the days ahead,” Sinha said.

He added that trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Dubai remained steady despite COVID challenges which reflected resilience of deep economic linkages between the two places.