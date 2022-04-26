India, UAE agree to work closely together on UNSC agenda

NEW DELHI: India and the UAE held the first round of UN consultations at the Director General (DG) level in Abu Dhabi today, during which both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, including their shared commitment to reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN- Political) along with officials from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, while the UAE delegation was led by Ahood Al Zaabi, Director of the United Nations Department of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation. (AGENCIES)