All developmental concerns of PRIs will be fulfilled: Jitendra

SRINAGAR: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday assured that all the developmental concerns of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) will be fulfilled so that the vision of democratic decentralisation is realized in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister, who was on a two day visit to Kashmir valley, said this while chairing a meeting with District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) members at Dak Bungalow in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today aimed to get the first hand appraisal of their concerns pertaining to developmental pursuits. (AGENCIES)