J&K reports 9 new Covid cases

SRINAGAR: Nineteen of the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir did not report any new Covid cases on Tuesday while Jammu saw nine, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,013, officials said here.

There are 55 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,207, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials said there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. (AGENCIES)