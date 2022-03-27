India test-fires medium range surface to air missile off Odisha

NEW DELHI, March 27: India on March 27 test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The missile was test-fired at 10.30 a.m. validating long-range parameters, it said.

“MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit,” the DRDO tweeted. (Agencies)