India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

BALASORE (Odisha) June 28:
India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, an official statement by DRDO said.
The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said.
The sleek missile, an advanced variant in the Agni series, was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.
Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars and telemetry along the coast line.
The nuclear-capable missile, which met all mission objectives with high level of accuracy, has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the statement added. (PTI)
