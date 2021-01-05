India Sees Lowest Daily Covid Tally Since June, 58 Mutant Virus Cases

NEW DELHI: As India logged 16,375 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – lowest in the country since June 25 (16,922) – the total number of new UK strain cases rose to 58. Twenty new cases were detected at Pune’s National Institute of Virology – one of the 10 labs conducting genome sequencing of Covid swabs, the government said. As the coronavirus tally rose to 1,03,56,844, up to 201 people died of Covid pushing the overall deaths to 1.49 lakh. Around 29,000 people – almost double of new infections – also recovered. With this, country’s active cases continued their downward spiral touching 2.31 lakh.