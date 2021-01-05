NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline built at cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to usher in city gas projects in several cities, says PM Modi.

India seeking unprecedented work on highway, railway, metro, air, water, digital and gas connectivity; to aid economic development said PM.

Natural gas pipeline network to be doubled in 5-6 yrs; CNG stations to be raised to 10,000 from current 1,500, says PM Modi. (agencies()