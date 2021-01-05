Drug peddler nabbed with heroine in Mendhar

JAMMU: : Continuing its efforts to eradicate the drug menace in Mendhar area Police along with local army unit apprehended a person from Dabbi village(Balakote ) of Mendhar sub division and recovered 300 GMS of HEROINE from his possession .The search in the area is continuing as huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also earlier recovered recently from Dabbi village in Balakote

Police are also looking at the terror angle of this drug recovery. Further investigation is going on.

People of the area appreciated the role of police and security forces in successfully conducting anti narcotic operations and their contribution to save future generation from menace of drugs.