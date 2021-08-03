India reports 30,549 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths; active cases fall to 4.04 lakh

NEW DELHI, August 3: India’s daily Covid-19 count climbed to 3,17,26,507 after 30,549 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Kerala remains the top contributor, recording 13,984 cases.

As many as 422 patients succumbed to the viral disease and 38,887 recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 4,25,195 and 3,08,96,354 respectively. The active cases stand at 4,04,958, a fall from 4,13,718 cases on Monday.

Monday’s case count in India is 9,585 less than that of Sunday’s when 40,134 people were detected Covid-19 positive. However, the death toll is the same for both the days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 471,294,789 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 1,649,295 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Authorities have administered vaccine doses to 47,22,23,639 people so far of which 3,67,994,586 have received the first dose and the remaining 104,229,053 have received both doses, meaning they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the health ministry’s update also showed. (Agencies)