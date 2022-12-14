India reports 152 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 3,846

New Delhi, Dec 14: India saw a single day rise of 152 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 3,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,75,247).

With no fatalities being reported for the third consecutive day, the death toll stands at 5,30,658, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

An increase of one case has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,40,743), while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 219.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. (Agencies)