India records 2,927 fresh Covid cases, 32 deaths in a day

New Delhi, Apr 27: India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While active cases increased by 643 in a day and comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the government said.

While 4,25,25,563 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

India has so far administered over 188.19 crore doses of Covid vaccines.

The country’s COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23. (Agencies)