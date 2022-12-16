India must meet global benchmarks to stand out globally: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, India must meet global benchmarks to stand out globally. As a part of the global world, we are faced with global challenges and the solutions also have to be global, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, since May 2014, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there was a major paradigm shift in all areas of governance and, revolutionary and far-reaching changes ushered in Economic Policies, Defence and Strategic matters, Infrastructure, Rural Regeneration and Social Upliftment of vulnerable sections have laid out a clear roadmap for India to emerge as a frontline nation in the comity of nations by 2047.

The Minister was delivering the valedictory address of Rajendra Prasad National Memorial Conventionat IIPA, New Delhi titled, “Repositioning India @2047: Revisiting Sustainable Development Goals for Nation Building”.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in 2015, 193 countries came together to unanimously adopt the UN – 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. He said, most of the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) like no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure are the main priority areas of Modi Model of Governance.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India follows a holistic approach towards its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by launching various schemes. He said, the third edition of SDG India Index 2020–21 launched by NITI Aayog last year is more robust than the previous editions on account of wider coverage of targets and indicators with greater alignment with the National Indicator Framework, NIF.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the role of IIPA for discussing in detail the five technical sessions pertaining to 5 SDGs, namely Quality Education, Reducing Inequalities, Health and Well-being, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Minister said, we can only meet the Goals if we work together and underlined that international investments and support are needed to ensure innovative technological development, fair trade and market access, especially for developing countries. To build a better world, we need to be supportive, empathetic, inventive, passionate, and above all, cooperative, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has been leading discussions to develop SDG national indicators. He said, State governments are essential to India’s SDG progress as they ‘put people first and ensure that ‘no one is left behind the planet. The Sustainable Development Goals work towards a world of peace and prosperity, eradicating significant issues such as poverty and hunger, all while protecting the planet, added the Minister.