Indian students to compete for Guinness World Record: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, December 16 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today announced that Indian students will compete for Guinness World Record and seek to create two new world records in the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF)-2022 to be held in Bhopal from 21st to 24th January 2023.

The Minister informed that in IISF 2022, two Guinness Book of World Records attempts will be conducted among the four activities of Agribot (solar), Home automation, Beehive honey extraction and Fibre to Fabric.

The IISF-2022, 8th in the series of such festivals, is being held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, MP on 21 to 24 January 2023. About 5,000 invited delegates and 10,000 local visitors are expected to attend this Festival every day.

Chairing a Steering Committee meeting with all the Science Secretaries and Principal Scientific Advisor along with senior officials of Madhya Pradesh Government through online mode, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that registration for India International Science Festival IISF- 2022 have been started through the website www.scienceindiafest.org.

Taking a cue from Prime Minister’s inauguration of “The India Toy Fair-2021”, a first-of-its-kind initiative that aims to bring together all stakeholders of the Indian toy industry on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and promote dialogue for the holistic development of the industry, Dr Jitendra Singh said, all steps will be taken for creating Indian Brand for Rural Toy Industry. He said, apart from Biotech and Agri-tech Start-ups, the festival will also display smart and knowledge toys made by local artisans at IISF to make them popular at global level.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, The Festival provides a platform to young students, scientists and technocrats from across India for exchange of knowledge and ideas in alignment with the flagship programmes like ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Swasth Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Smart Villages’, ‘Smart Cities’, ‘NamamiGange’ and ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Proposed events of IISF-2022 came in for a detailed review in the meeting. The Proposed events are Students Science Village, Face to face with New Frontiers of Science & Technology, Science through Games & Toys, Students Innovation Festival, Vaigyanika (Literature), International Science Film Festival, Guinness World Records attempts, Artisan’s Technology Village-Vocal for Local, Young Scientist Conclave, New Age Technology Show, NSOIM, STEM @ 2022-Mega Science and Technology Exhibition, Start-up Meet, S&T Council Conclave

Dr Jitendra Singh said, IISF has evolved progressively through its innovative design of programs and activities connecting various aspects of life to science. The number of participants from India and abroad has grown steadily with every edition and the journey is on involving more and more people to attain the desired outcome. The Minister said, the participation of Department of Space (DoS) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in supporting IISF is an added attraction this year.