NEW DELHI : India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pak forces along LoC, International Border said sources.
India conveyed to Pakistan strong concerns over support being extended by Pak forces to cross border infiltration by terrorists said sources.
Fourteen Indians killed, 88 injured in 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pak till June this year said sources. (agencies)
