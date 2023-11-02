India First Team To Qualify For World Cup Semifinals After Crushing Sri Lanka By 302 Runs

Mumbai, Nov 2: India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs here on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.

Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters — Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) — could reach double digits.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8.

Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) led India’s batting.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 357 for 8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 88, Shubman Gill 92, Shreyas Iyer 82; Dilshan Madhushanka 5/80).

Sri Lanka: 55 all out in 19.4 overs (Kasun Rajitha 14; Mohammed Shami 5/18, Mohammed Siraj 3/16).