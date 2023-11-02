Bandipora-Gurez Road Closed After Snowfall At Razdan Top

Bandipora, Nov 2: The administration on Thursday closed the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic after fresh snowfall at Razdan top in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Officials said that the snow accumulation at the Razdan top, the only road link between the Gurez and the Kashmir Valley, prompted the closure due to slippery conditions. The officials also said that certain areas in the plains of Gurez valley experienced rainfall.

According to officials, traffic restrictions will persist until there is an improvement in weather conditions. (KNO)