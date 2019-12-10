India ends 13th South Asian Games on top spot with record medal haul

KATHMANDU: India ended its South Asian Games campaign with a best-ever medal haul of 312, continuing its undisputed domination in the regional multi-sporting event by finishing on top for the 13th time in a row here on Tuesday.

India collected 174 gold, 93 silver and 45 bronze after ten days of competitions in the 13th edition to surpass the 309 (189 gold, 90 silver and 30 bronze) it had won in the previous edition in Guwahati and Shillong in 2016.

But the number of gold India won this time was 15 less than the 2016 edition. India had sent 487 athletes in this edition. (AGENCIES)