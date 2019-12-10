Appointment of HC judge must be made in 6 mths of HC, SC collegium recommendation: SC

NEW DELHI: Taking a grim view of 410 vacancies of judges in high courts, as against the sanctioned strength of 1,079, the Supreme Court has ordered that these appointments must be made within six months of a person’s name being cleared by the collegiums and the Government.

“In cases where the recommendations of the High Court collegium meets with the approval of the Supreme Court collegium and the Government, at least their appointments must take place within six months,” a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in its order.

“The all India figures showed that against sanctioned strength of judges in the High Courts of 1079, the working strength is only 669. There are 410 vacancies. 213 recommendations are stated to be in process with the Government/Supreme Court collegium while recommendations have yet to be received from the High Court collegium for 197 vacancies,” the bench noted. (AGENCIES)