Doctor among three suspended for being absent from duty in Rajouri

JAMMU: Three employees of Government Medical College Hospital, including a doctor, were suspended for allegedly remaining absent from their duties in Rajouri district, officials said.

A team of the district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh conducted a surprise inspection at the hospital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and found that some officials were absent from duty whereas some others were impersonating duties in place of those mentioned in roaster, he said.

Taking a note of such callous attitude, the Deputy Commissioner ordered suspension of Dr Raiz Ahmed and two staff nurses — Umaira Rashid and Balkees Khanua, the spokesman said. (AGENCIES)