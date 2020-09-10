India, China FMs meet in Moscow

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, Sept 10: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Moscow today amid hopes of a possible breakthrough in reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks between the two Foreign Ministers are taking place in the backdrop of a massive spike in border tensions in Eastern Ladakh triggered by fresh face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

Following fresh confrontation around the Southern Bank of Pangong lake, India has further strengthened its military presence in the region by sending additional troops, battle tanks and other weaponry. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) has also beefed up its presence in the area where the situation remained very tense. (PTI)