Unified approach needed to restore constitutional position of J&K: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah today asserted to have unified approach to restore constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir.

While presiding over a meet of party’s North Zone functionaries at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, here today, Omar discussed the party affairs with the functionaries and office bearers. Issues concerning the people were also discussed on the occasion.

Exhorting the functionaries, he said, “We are in an unprecedented situation, which calls for a unified approach based on compassion and the spirit of togetherness, the trademark of our politics.” He also exhorted the party functionaries to come to the rescue of those people who are suffering on one account or the other due to the prevailing COVID-19 induced crisis.

On the occasion, the participants unanimously reiterated their support to the efforts of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah for the restoration of the constitutional position of J&K, which was unconstitutionally and unilaterally rescinded on the 5th of August last year.

While expressing outrage on the continuous incarceration of many, the participants said the kith and kin of those in detention are worried about their wellbeing, and have had no respite since August last year. The participants highlighted the trepidation of people in their areas on account of the previous clamp down and subsequent COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The functionaries also highlighted the widespread administrative inertia, development deficit and lack of accountability on ground.

Prominent among others who attended the meeting were, party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Saifullah, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Nazir Gurezi, Women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, provincial secretary Showkat Mir and north zone vice president Dr Sajad Shafi Uri.