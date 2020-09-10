Former Minister, other delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Former Minister and scores of public delegations today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan and projected their concerning issues.

A delegation led by Former Minister, Abdul Ghani Kohli submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to welfare of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities including rehabilitation of ST Communities and Gujjar Tribals; inclusion of ST member in J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Class Commission; recognition of Forest Act; upliftment and holistic development of nomadic community of J&K etc.

He demanded that Siot to Kalakot road be taken over by BRO for two lane construction as NOC has been given by JK UT.

He further demanded KV institution.

Justice (Retd.) Permod Kohli, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board briefed the Lt Governor about several matters relating to the safe and smooth conduct of the Yatra, besides post unlock-down measures taken by the Board.

Social Activist, Ruchi Chauhan met the Lt Governor and briefed him about the initiatives taken by her organization for the welfare of people.

A delegation of Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum comprising of former Legislators- Murtaza Khan, MR Qureshi, Ashok Sharma and Pardeep Sharma projected issues pertaining to the welfare of Pahari population including ST status for Pahari people.

Delegations of Kashmiri Pandit community including KP Sabha, Jammu, led by its President, KK Khosa and Chairman, All Parties Migrant Co-ordination Committee, Vinod Pandita apprised the Lt Governor of various issues confronting KP community including recruitment under PM Package; accommodation for PM Package Employees; maintenance and upgradation of facilities at Jagti township; protection of shrines; protection of land and properties of KPs in Kashmir etc.

A delegation of Shree Rashtriye Rajput Karni Sena, JK raised demands such as declaring Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday as holiday in J&K; installation of statues of Maharaja Gulab Singh at various Chowks; renovation of all historic temples and forts and also declaring them as national monuments under tourism of India.

Chairman, Federation of Industries, Rattan Dogra put forth various issues of the business community.

A delegation headed by J&K President, Hindustan Shiv Sena, Vikrant Kapoor projected demands pertaining to strict implementation of Domicile rules; strengthening road network; vehicle registration tax etc.

Sangharsh Samiti, Nagrota raised the issue of shifting of proposed site for Government Degree College, Nagrota.

Shahabad Development Forum put forth various developmental issues of Doru Shahbad, Anantnag, including road connectivity and other issues of public importance.

Commissioner Scouts & Guides, Wg Cdr MM Joshi, delegations of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Panjgrain, Nagrota and Juna Akhara projected their concerning demands and issues.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegations, observed that the people of J&K have high hopes from the present Government and the Government is taking comprehensive measures to meet their aspirations with special focus on prompt and timely disposal of public grievances.

He assured the members of the delegations that all the genuine issues projected by them would be taken up on merit for their redressal. He also issued onspot directions for the redressal of some issues projected by the delegations.