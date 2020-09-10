Casual labourers of JPDCL protest for regularization, wages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Demanding their regularization, release of pending wages and implementation of Minimum Wages Act, Casual Labourers/ Need base employees in the office of Chief Engineer, Power Development Corporation Ltd, Jammu held a protest demonstration, here today.

The protest was organized under the banner of All Department Casual Labour United Front, Jammu Province. The protesting workers also submitted a memorandum to Chief Engineer PDD, highlighting their grievances and demands.

In the memorandum, the Front explained that 3169 Casual Labour/Need Base employees have been working in the JPDCL for the last more than 15 years, who are yet to be regularized. Out of these, 2707 are getting their salaries and 462 workers are without NIC and thus not getting any salaries. These case of 408 workers, whose record is already pending with the MD JPDCL, needs to be sent to the Finance Department for NIC so that they would also get the salaries, said the memorandum.

Besides regularization and release of wages, other demands of the protesters, included registration of Casual/Need base workers on NIC portal and implementation of SRO 381 in letter and spirit. They were also demanding DPC at the earliest and a policy for the Casual Labour/Need based employees who either died or injured and became unable during the official duties. Wage enhancement from Rs 6750 to Rs 18,500 per month was also demanded.

The protest dharna was also addressed the some leaders of the Front, who requested the Government to take immediate action in the matter so that all the workers may get their salaries.

Those who addressed the protest demonstration, included Asish Verma, Hoshiar Singh Chib, Ravi Hans, S Rajinder Singh Taj, Bhanu Pratap Singh Sambyal, Binkel Manhas, Jyoti Sharma, Mohan Sharma, Rashapl Singh, Rajan Sharma, Kuldeep Raj, Devi Dass, Satish Sharma, Puneet Gandotra, Pardeep Singh, Kewal Krishan and others.