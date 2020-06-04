India, Australia decide to boost cooperation in dealing with terrorism

NEW DELHI: In an effort to effectively counter terrorism, India and Australia on Thursday resolved to address potential risks associated with virtual assets and new financial technologies that may be abused for money laundering and terrorist financing, officials said.

The two sides, during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, also vowed to take steps to ensure that virtual assets service providers are subjected to anti-money laundering and counter terror financing regulations, they said.

A joint statement issued after Modi-Morrison talks said the two countries recognised that terrorism remains a threat to peace and stability in the region and strongly condemned the menace in all its forms and manifestations. (AGENCIES)