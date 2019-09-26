India about to enter superpower club under Modi: Jitendra

AHMEDABAD: Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday lauded India’s

space program and said the country is on the “verge of becoming a superpower” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Union Minister inaugurated a two-day national conference of the Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE) at the Space Application Centre-ISRO here.

Singh, who handles the space portfolio as MoS, said though India embarked on space missions late compared to the developed countries, it has gained significant ground in the recent times. (AGENCIES)