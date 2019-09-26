Blackbuck case: Salman Khan to appear before Jodhpur court on Friday, ‘faces’ death threat

JODHPUR: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear before a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case on Friday amid a death threat by a gangster.

The death threat was issued by gangster ‘Garry Shooter’, who belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through a Facebook post on September 16.

The actor had filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

During a hearing on July 4, Sessions Court Judge Chandra Kumar Songara had directed him to appear before the court on September 27, failing which his bail plea may be cancelled.

However, there are apprehensions that the actor may not appear though police have claimed to put in place adequate security measures.