Tremor jolts PoK, at least 53 injured

ISLAMABAD: At least 53 people were injured in a shallow tremor, which struck the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake measured 4.7 on the Richter Scale and struck Mirpur in PoK.

Radio Pakistan reported that tremors were also felt in Jhelum and adjoining areas. Minor tremors were also felt in Lahore and Sialkot. (AGENCIES)