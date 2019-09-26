Dravid deposes before Ethics Officer, CoA note defends him with ‘Raghuram Rajan example’

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Thursday deposed before BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain to explain the conflict of interest charge against him that has been down-played by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) citing the example of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

The complaint was filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Life member Sanjeev Gupta stating that Dravid has taken a “Leave of Absence” and not resigned from his position at India Cements (owners of IPL franchise CSK) before taking up the role of National Cricket Academy’s Director of Cricket.

(AGENCIES)