Independent candidate Kaith addresses public meetings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: During a series of election meetings in different areas of Marh constituency here today, Independent candidate, Mohan Lal Kaith has said that he was contesting the Assembly election with the support of people and ensured that he will never break the public faith.

“Several Sarpanchs and Panchs from different Panchayats have come out in my support. Initially they were a bit hesitant but now they have come out in my support after realising that I am a serious candidate who will continue the political fight in the long run,” Kaith maintained adding, “I am independent and will only support the welfare of people.”

During election campaign, Kaith was accompanied by Shakti Sharma, ex Sarpanchs-Harjeet Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, Om Parkash Verma, Puja Devi, ex Naib Sarpanch Ram Lal Lakhotra, R.L Kaith, Ghari Lal, Kamal Singh, Kamal Chand, Mela Ram, Bishan Lal, Suraj Parkash, Jeet Lal, Babu Lal and many others.