16th annual ISRPT Con-2024 begins in Pahalgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: The 16th Annual National Conference of ISRPTCON-2024, organized by the GMC Anantnag’s Department of Pharmacology commenced today in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The conference was inaugurated by Chief Guest Professor (Dr.) Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, alongside Chief Patron Professor (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb, Principal of GMC Anantnag, and Guest of Honour Professor (Dr.) Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical Sciences at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR).

The event was also attended by Prof. (Dr.) C.D. Tripathi, President of the Indian Society for Rational Pharmacotherapeutics (ISRPT), Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Kaushal, General Secretary of ISRPT, and key members of the organizing committee, including Dr. Sami Manzoor Magray (Organizing Chairman), Dr. Nasreen Jan (Organizing Secretary), and Dr. Tajali Nazir Shora (Joint Co-Organizing Secretary).

A major highlight of the day was the launch of the inaugural issue of the health bulletin, ‘The Ascent: A Journey to Wellness’, introduced by its Chief Editor, Principal Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb, alongside Dr. Owvass H. Dar, Media Secretary and Spokesperson, and Faizan Gul.

‘The Ascent’ is designed to spotlight key contributions and initiatives from GMC Anantnag and its associated hospitals, while also serving as an informative platform to engage the public on important health issues.

In her keynote address, Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb emphasized the importance of academic events like ISRPTCON-2024 in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among medical professionals.

Dr. Sami Manzoor Magray, Head of the Department of Pharmacology and Chief Organizer of the event, added, “Hosting this prestigious conference is an honor for GMC Anantnag. It provides a dynamic platform to explore innovations and share insights in the field of pharmacology and therapeutics.”

It is noteworthy that over 300 delegates from across the country and the region are attending the conference, providing a vital opportunity to exchange updated medical knowledge and stay abreast of global advancements.