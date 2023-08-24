Independence day celebrations

Sir,

We celebrated the Independence day of our country recently. This day was also celebrated outside our country where our people live. For the first time in the history of United Nations special holiday was given to Indian people to celebrate this day. The fame and name of our country also reached to other countries. The need of the hour is to works jointly for the betterment of our country. We are self dependent and can take the progress of the country further ahead.

Vijay Kumar Bhat

Jammu