Sir,

Successful launch of Chandrayan 3, the latest mission of Indian Space Research Organisation to moon, is a remarkable scientific endeavour. It took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikotain Andhra Pradesh state on the afternoon of July 14,2023. With the successful launch, India is bidding to become the fourth country to execute a controlled landing on the moon and first to touch down the unexplored, rugged southern pole surface of Moon. The journey took over 40 days (one moon day is equal to four earthen days) and Chandrayan 3 landed on moon on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 mission holds immense possibilities for India’s future space exploration missions. By showcasing its technological capabilities, ISRO, India, is ambitious to establish itself as a prominent player in the global space community.

The successful launch of moon mission and execution of soft landing would mark a significant milestone in India’s space achievements and pave the way for future space missions. Achievements in space research and science should be directed to address daily needs of people and not for profit seeking space tourism and military advances.

Dr Soma Marla

