EMPLOYMENT (24-08-2023)

Required!Required!Required

A candidate with basic knowledge of MS Office and Communication Skills for a reputed travel company in Jammu.

Salary + Incentives

Mail CV @

travelersparadise.26@gmail.com

Required

Computer Teacher

For Computer Institution

(One or two year experience)

Place:

1- Durga Nagar

2- Kot Bhalwal Jammu

Mob.: 7006064586, 7889346174

SHREE COMPUTER

HIGH COURT ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU

Immediate Required Computer Operator Male/Female

Contact No.: 9797374077

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Physical Education MPED/BPED

2. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA

3. English Teacher MA (English) + B.Ed

4. Math Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc+ B.Ed

Date of interview : 26-08-2023

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION

KRISHNA NAGAR, MIRAN SAHIB

CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780

The Crafts of india

(India’s No. one handicrafted Company)

(WALK IN INTERVIEW)

1) Marketing Executive M/F

Area : Janipur, Canal Road

Gandhi Nagar and Satwari

Contact :-

9419778089

REQUIRED

Office Assistant

Preferably Graduate

Must know Driving

Honorarium : Rs 12000/-

at National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu

Visit : www.ndf.net.in

Contact : 9682656160

Tiny Tots High School

193, RESIDENCY ROAD JAMMU

WALK IN INTERVIEW

1. Sst and Maths Teacher.

6th to 10th

2. Nursery trained Teacher

Come with complete bio-data

Contact:

9622193991

Computer Operator Required

A Female Computer Operator with Experience is required for a Private Limited Company Office Located at Greater Kailash, Jammu.

Gross Salary- 15 k

Send your resume on

WhatsApp No 9906447300

Work from Home

Part Time/ Full Time

Earn Extra Income

Age – 18 years & above

who can work

Employees/Retired Persons/ House Wife/ Businessman/ Students/ Professional

More details contact

9419216401

ACCOUNTANT

An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:- 10 to 6. Contact:- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.

Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Are you Unemployed & Looking for a Job? Are you Frustrated & Disgusted because you are overworked and underpaid? Qualified but never got opportunity to show your talent?

For a Life changing Opportunity call Now

Yusuf Ahmed # 9871955884

Pooja Joshi # 9560288844

Teachers

* Office assistant computer knowing (M/F)

* Maths/ Physics / Chemistry/ English / Bio Teacher for 11th & 12th Classes.

* Math for NDA Classes

* GK for NDA Classes

Venue: Medical College Main Gate Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

Ph.: 9419131977, 7889837464

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Sales Manager-Salary:15000/-to 20000/- 03 Male

Sales Coordinator: Salary-10000 to 15000/- 01 Female

Accountant : Salary-12000/- to 15000/- 01 M/F + incentive.

Driver Salary:12000/+ to14000/- 01 Male

Graphic Designer: Salary 12000 to 15000/-01 M/F

Contact: M/S Guru Kripa Trading Co.

9541820980, 9906340600

Mail id: gurukripasteeljmu@gmail.com

Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu