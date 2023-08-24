EMPLOYMENT (24-08-2023)

Required!Required!Required
A candidate with basic knowledge of MS Office and Communication Skills for a reputed travel company in Jammu.
Salary + Incentives
Mail CV @
travelersparadise.26@gmail.com
Required
Computer Teacher
For Computer Institution
(One or two year experience)
Place:
1- Durga Nagar
2- Kot Bhalwal Jammu
Mob.: 7006064586, 7889346174
SHREE COMPUTER
HIGH COURT ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU
Immediate Required Computer Operator Male/Female
Contact No.: 9797374077
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Physical Education MPED/BPED
2. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA
3. English Teacher MA (English) + B.Ed
4. Math Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc+ B.Ed
Date of interview : 26-08-2023
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION
KRISHNA NAGAR, MIRAN SAHIB
CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780
The Crafts of india
(India’s No. one handicrafted Company)
(WALK IN INTERVIEW)
1) Marketing Executive M/F
Area : Janipur, Canal Road
Gandhi Nagar and Satwari
Contact :-
9419778089
REQUIRED
Office Assistant
Preferably Graduate
Must know Driving
Honorarium : Rs 12000/-
at National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu
Visit : www.ndf.net.in
Contact : 9682656160
Tiny Tots High School
193, RESIDENCY ROAD JAMMU
WALK IN INTERVIEW
1. Sst and Maths Teacher.
6th to 10th
2. Nursery trained Teacher
Come with complete bio-data
Contact:
9622193991
Computer Operator Required
A Female Computer Operator with Experience is required for a Private Limited Company Office Located at Greater Kailash, Jammu.
Gross Salary- 15 k
Send your resume on
WhatsApp No 9906447300
Work from Home
Part Time/ Full Time
Earn Extra Income
Age – 18 years & above
who can work
Employees/Retired Persons/ House Wife/ Businessman/ Students/ Professional
More details contact
9419216401
ACCOUNTANT
An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:- 10 to 6. Contact:- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.
Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Are you Unemployed & Looking for a Job? Are you Frustrated & Disgusted because you are overworked and underpaid? Qualified but never got opportunity to show your talent?
For a Life changing Opportunity call Now
Yusuf Ahmed # 9871955884
Pooja Joshi # 9560288844
Teachers
* Office assistant computer knowing (M/F)
* Maths/ Physics / Chemistry/ English / Bio Teacher for 11th & 12th Classes.
* Math for NDA Classes
* GK for NDA Classes
Venue: Medical College Main Gate Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
Ph.: 9419131977, 7889837464
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Sales Manager-Salary:15000/-to 20000/- 03 Male
Sales Coordinator: Salary-10000 to 15000/- 01 Female
Accountant : Salary-12000/- to 15000/- 01 M/F + incentive.
Driver Salary:12000/+ to14000/- 01 Male
Graphic Designer: Salary 12000 to 15000/-01 M/F
Contact: M/S Guru Kripa Trading Co.
9541820980, 9906340600
Mail id: gurukripasteeljmu@gmail.com
Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu