Increase area under vegetable cultivation: Navin

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Aug 12: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Navin Choudhary today maintained that area under vegetable cultivation should be increased as it has a great potential in Kashmir valley and it will prove a game changer in the economic sustainability of farmers.

Principal Secretary said this during his visit to Vegetable Cluster, Janbazpora, Baramulla.

District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, G.N.Itoo, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Shah and other officials of Agriculture department accompanied Principal Secretary during his visit.

Navin Choudhary said that it has been observed that impact of area expansion for vegetable cultivation is helping marginal farmers and making them economically better. He added that convergence of different departments is of paramount importance in the years to come as it will prove beneficial in implementing various schemes on the ground.

He further said that the growth impact of the project is likely to be long lasting and multi fold. He added that the new areas are being brought under vegetable cultivation and the intervention in Kashmir has lead to an increase in Area under vegetables from 48000 hectare to 51000 hectare and increase in production from 1536 MTs to 1638 MTs.

During interaction with the progressive farmers of the cluster, Principal Secretary assured them that all possible help will be provided to safeguard their interests regarding the production and marketing of their produce.

He directed the officers of the department to put in all efforts to promote organic farming and work on getting Geographical Indication (GI) for the organic produce. He urged to create Farm Produce Organisations (FPOs) at block level with different areas of specialization for maximizing profits.

Navin Choudhary asked District Development Commissioner Baramulla to identify land along the highway so that few shops are established and the growers are facilitated to sell their produce.

During the visit Director Agriculture gave a detailed presentation regarding various farmer friendly initiatives being taken by the department to change the overall agricultural scenario of district Baramulla.