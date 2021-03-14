In-charge Headmasters demand early regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: A divisional level meeting of Incharge Headmasters and equivalents was held, here today for highlighting issues and demands of the cadre.

The main agenda of the meeting was to stress upon the burning issues of regularization/confirmation which is pending since last 10 years. The meet said that about 4,000 Incharge Headmasters of Jammu & Kashmir UT are eagerly waiting for their regularization/confirmation and many education officers have either retired or expired without getting the benefit of their confirmation as Headmaster.

To redress the long pending issue of regularization, a new committee was constituted today with Balwan Singh as President. Kiran Rajput, Amar Nath, Amjad Hussain, Pardeep Bali, Gurdev Singh, Mohammad Rafiq, Kuldeep Khajuria are Vice-Presidents while Dalbir Singh, Reeta Angral, Anita Sharma and Surjeet Singh are General Secretaries. PL Dubey was nominated as Treasurer while Bhupinder Shastri, Abdul Rashid and AR Malik were appointed as Organisers of the Forum. Roop Lal and Parshotam Sharma have been nominated as coordinators of the committee.

The Forum strongly requested Commissioner Secretary School Education Department to take personal interest in resolving the long pending demand of regularization of the incharge Headmasters.

The meeting was attended by Puran Chand, Varinder Kumar, Rajesh Sharma, Jagdish Chander, Abdul Latef, Kalpana Bhati, Ram Swaroop, Neelam Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Rashpal Singh and others.